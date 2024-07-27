Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,736,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 14.76% of PotlatchDeltic worth $551,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.56, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.42. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 315.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

