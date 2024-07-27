Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,361,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.61% of Westlake worth $513,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WLK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of WLK opened at $143.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 71.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $112.77 and a 1-year high of $162.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.21.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.50%.

Westlake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.