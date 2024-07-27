Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,908,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,991 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.98% of GATX worth $523,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX Price Performance

Shares of GATX opened at $139.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.71 and a 200-day moving average of $130.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $97.21 and a 52 week high of $151.33.

Insider Activity at GATX

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.39). GATX had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total transaction of $670,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,472.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GATX news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $1,254,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,055.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total value of $670,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,472.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $2,056,678 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Susquehanna lifted their target price on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

