Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 289,846 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,107,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.50% of Ryan Specialty worth $505,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1,283.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RYAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ryan Specialty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $61.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

