Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 5,353 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,382,848 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.83% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $535,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,596 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,907 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 1.9 %

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $97.60 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $98.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LPX. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $89.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

