Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 712,572 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,634,236 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 712,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.75% of F.N.B. worth $544,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $15.62.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

