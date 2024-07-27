Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 922,275 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,964,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 922,275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.81% of Western Union worth $558,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Western Union by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 500.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 120.76%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 55.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

