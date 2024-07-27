Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,428,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.51% of AutoNation worth $567,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AN. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Price Performance

NYSE:AN opened at $178.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.71 and its 200 day moving average is $157.30. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.81 and a 12 month high of $182.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.04. AutoNation had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AN

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $17,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,880,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,777,090.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at $685,794,659.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $17,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,880,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,777,090.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,703 shares of company stock valued at $23,384,790 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.