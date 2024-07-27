Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $278.07

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $278.07 and last traded at $275.80, with a volume of 41905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $274.75.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

