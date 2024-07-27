Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Position Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,187,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 125.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 20,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mittelman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,371,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $201.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $162.48 and a 1 year high of $205.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.85.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

