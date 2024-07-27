Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 153,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 133,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,512,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.57 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.26.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

