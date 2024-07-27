Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 147,945 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,266,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,086,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 753,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 685,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 679,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,379,000 after purchasing an additional 28,335 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VBR opened at $196.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $197.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.