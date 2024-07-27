Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 97.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,887 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Veralto by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

VLTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.08.

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VLTO opened at $104.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 62.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

