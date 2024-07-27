Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 706,900 shares, a growth of 61.3% from the June 30th total of 438,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 805,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Verano in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Verano Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. Verano has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $7.08.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Verano had a negative net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $221.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verano will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verano Company Profile

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

