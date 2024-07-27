VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Free Report) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,699 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VersaBank were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBNK. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VersaBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,136,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 124,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 92,166 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VersaBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VersaBank by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 29,982 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of VersaBank by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 195,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

VersaBank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VBNK opened at $11.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. VersaBank has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

VersaBank Cuts Dividend

VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 million. VersaBank had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Research analysts forecast that VersaBank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. VersaBank’s payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

VersaBank Profile

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

