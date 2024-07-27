Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vertex were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Vertex by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Vertex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $38.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 967.00, a P/E/G ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Vertex had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $156.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VERX. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Baird R W raised Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on VERX

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex

In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $56,715,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,054,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,875,976.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.