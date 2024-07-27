Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) PT Lowered to $104.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $116.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.89% from the company’s current price.

VRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Get Vertiv alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.53% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,674,034 shares of company stock worth $354,931,478. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.