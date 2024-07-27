Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) PT Raised to $93.00 at TD Cowen

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VRT. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.90 and a 200 day moving average of $79.76. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $109.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.53% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vertiv news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at $873,116,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,674,034 shares of company stock worth $354,931,478. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Vertiv by 244.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 29,804 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,486,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

