Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.650-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.470-2.530 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.56.

NYSE VRT opened at $77.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.53% and a net margin of 6.93%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertiv will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,674,034 shares of company stock valued at $354,931,478. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

