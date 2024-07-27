Viad (NYSE:VVI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Viad Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $34.69 on Friday. Viad has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.93 million, a PE ratio of -91.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.04.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.15). Viad had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $273.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.11 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viad will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Viad

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viad by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,210 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

