Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 60.1% from the June 30th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Viomi Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76.
Viomi Technology Company Profile
