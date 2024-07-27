Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 60.1% from the June 30th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Viomi Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Viomi Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.