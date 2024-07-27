Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2024

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOTGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 60.1% from the June 30th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Viomi Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.