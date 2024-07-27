Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the credit-card processor will earn $2.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $9.94 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.25.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $259.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.03 and its 200-day moving average is $274.23. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1,558.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in Visa by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 1,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 64,962 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

