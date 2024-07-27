Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a report released on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vista Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VSTO. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 508,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.