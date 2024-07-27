Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Capital raised Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $38.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 695,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after buying an additional 417,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $9,884,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after buying an additional 298,199 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,318,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,002,000 after buying an additional 164,385 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 445.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 107,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 88,181 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

