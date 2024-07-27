Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $106.37, but opened at $111.70. Visteon shares last traded at $110.70, with a volume of 8,417 shares trading hands.

The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $161.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,520,000 after purchasing an additional 48,457 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,155,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,360,000 after purchasing an additional 60,507 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 594,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 546,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,288,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visteon Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

