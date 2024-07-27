Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Down 23.9% in July

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Volkswagen Price Performance

Shares of VWAPY opened at 11.36 on Friday. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of 10.37 and a twelve month high of 13.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is 12.45.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.6448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.64.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

