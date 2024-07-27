Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days.
Vontobel Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:VONHF opened at C$62.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.79. Vontobel has a 52 week low of C$54.70 and a 52 week high of C$62.79.
Vontobel Company Profile
