Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Vontobel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VONHF opened at C$62.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.79. Vontobel has a 52 week low of C$54.70 and a 52 week high of C$62.79.

Vontobel Company Profile

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients in Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, North America, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments.

