vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.35

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and traded as high as $22.87. vTv Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 53,997 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $63.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.65.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 97,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned about 3.23% of vTv Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

