Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Wabash National had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $550.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabash National updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.500-1.600 EPS.

Wabash National Stock Performance

NYSE:WNC opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $949.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.56. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WNC shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Wabash National in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wabash National

About Wabash National

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.