Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $110.53

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $110.53 and traded as low as $101.77. Wacker Chemie shares last traded at $102.20, with a volume of 846 shares traded.
Wacker Chemie Trading Down 7.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.92 and its 200 day moving average is $110.53.
Wacker Chemie Company Profile
Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica.
