Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WD. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:WD opened at $108.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.22. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $228.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.89%.

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $441,196.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 81,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,062,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

See Also

