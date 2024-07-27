Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 2.6 %

HCC opened at $69.47 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.61. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

