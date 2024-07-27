Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Waste Connections updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Waste Connections Trading Up 0.1 %
WCN opened at $175.74 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $182.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.66.
Waste Connections Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.01%.
In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,249. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,385 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
