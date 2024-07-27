Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Waste Connections updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.1 %

WCN opened at $175.74 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $182.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.66.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Waste Connections

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,249. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,385 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.