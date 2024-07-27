Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Increased to $198.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WCN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $175.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $182.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

