Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Increased to $199.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $186.00.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WCN

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WCN stock opened at $175.74 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $182.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,249. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.