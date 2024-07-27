Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to $193.00 at CIBC

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperformer rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $186.00.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.1 %

WCN stock opened at $175.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.66. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $182.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,385 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

