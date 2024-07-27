Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at TD Cowen

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WCN. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $186.00.

NYSE WCN opened at $175.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.66. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $182.99.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.01%.

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,385 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Waste Connections by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

