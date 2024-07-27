Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Given New $216.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $226.00 to $216.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $215.83.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WM opened at $196.96 on Friday. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Management will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.