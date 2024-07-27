Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Cut to $213.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from $223.00 to $213.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $215.83.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.5 %

WM opened at $196.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.51 and its 200 day moving average is $204.67. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,486,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $300,594,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,466 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 26,116.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 913,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,680,000 after purchasing an additional 910,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $193,955,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

