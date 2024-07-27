Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Cut to $224.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $229.00 to $224.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $196.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.67. The stock has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Waste Management by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in Waste Management by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 117,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,104,000 after buying an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

