Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Lowered to $213.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $213.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $215.83.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $196.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $784,486,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $300,594,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Waste Management by 44.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,466 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 26,116.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 913,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,680,000 after acquiring an additional 910,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $193,955,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.