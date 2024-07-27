Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

W has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Wayfair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wayfair from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Wayfair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $91.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.37.

Wayfair Price Performance

W opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $90.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.23.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Equities analysts expect that Wayfair will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $246,515.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,809.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $526,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,137 shares in the company, valued at $11,004,788.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $246,515.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,809.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,030 shares of company stock worth $3,327,414. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Articles

