Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get Waystar alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Waystar

Waystar Stock Up 1.5 %

About Waystar

Shares of NASDAQ:WAY opened at $23.47 on Friday. Waystar has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $24.12.

(Get Free Report

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.