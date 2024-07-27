Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $182.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.04.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

