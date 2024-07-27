Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.40. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ current full-year earnings is $9.49 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.78 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARE. Evercore ISI cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

NYSE ARE opened at $118.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.94. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 111.18, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 485.99%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

