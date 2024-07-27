Wells Fargo & Company Raises Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $165.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus downgraded Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.07.

NYSE:VLO opened at $159.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $184.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Valero Energy by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

