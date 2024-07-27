Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.32.

Welltower Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:WELL opened at $109.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.26. Welltower has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The company has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 135.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Welltower by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,036,000 after buying an additional 18,351 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

