West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,500 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the June 30th total of 1,629,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 147.0 days.
West African Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WFRSF opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. West African Resources has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.09.
West African Resources Company Profile
