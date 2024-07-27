West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,500 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the June 30th total of 1,629,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 147.0 days.

West African Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WFRSF opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. West African Resources has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.09.

Get West African Resources alerts:

West African Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

West African Resources Limited engages in the mining, mineral processing, acquisition, exploration, and project development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% owned exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.

Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.