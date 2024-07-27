West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

NYSE WFG opened at $87.84 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $89.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average of $80.14.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on WFG shares. TD Securities increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Stories

