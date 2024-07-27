West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.75.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $87.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -72.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.14. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $89.57.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -105.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

